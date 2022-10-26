Bringing home laundered money: HC slams ACC, says its ‘sleeping’ 

The High Court (HC) has questioned the role of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in bringing back laundered money home.

The bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat on Wednesday also commented that the anti-corruption watchdog is "sleeping" on the matter.

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today (26 October) informed the HC that it wants to sign agreements with total 10 countries in a bid to fight money laundering

A report in this regard was submitted to the court which instructed BFIU to finish the task within three months.

BFIU is planning to sign deals with – the US, UK, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, UAE, Switzerland, Thailand, Hong Kong and China – to exchange information, evidence and other necessary assistance to recover laundered money.

According to the BFIU report, Bangladesh Bank (BB) has been requested to ensure manpower for the proposed research cell that will identify money launderers and bring home the money illegally sent abroad.

Back in August, the HC had directed BFIU Chief Md Masud Biswas to form a cell to prevent money laundering, observation, and bring the laundered money back.

The HC also ordered the BFIU chief to submit a progress report in this regard to the court by 26 October.

Earlier the HC bench summoned the BFIU chief to explain the report -- on the accounts maintained by Bangladeshis in Swiss banks -- that failed to maintain proper procedure.

On 10 August, the Swiss ambassador in Dhaka Nathalie Chuard said that they have been providing the Bangladesh government with all information regarding deposits of Bangladeshi money in Swiss banks, "but no request has been submitted regarding any particular account".

On 11 August, the HC bench ordered the government and the ACC to explain why the government didn't seek information of deposits of Bangladesh money stashed in Swiss banks.

On 14 August, BFIU was asked to submit a report in this regard in the affidavit form.

On 21 August, following the HC order, BFIU's report was submitted stating that the information regarding deposits of 67 Bangladeshis in various Swiss banks was sought from the authorities concerned in Bern.

But the Swiss authorities only provided the details of one individual in this regard which BFIU also submitted to the ACC, BFIU said in its report.

According to the report, the Swiss bank published its annual report on 16 June this year. On the following day, the Swiss authorities were requested to provide necessary information about the money deposited by Bangladeshi banks and individuals in various Swiss banks through Egmont Secure Web (ESW).

However, Bangladesh has not yet received any information. BFIU even asked FIEU for this information on 17 June last, it added.