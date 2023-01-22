BNP's Ishraque gets bail in bus torching case

BSS
22 January, 2023, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 04:31 pm

A court here today allowed bail to BNP leader Ishraque Hossain in a case lodged for allegedly torching a bus in the capital in 2020.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Arafatul Rakib passed the order as the BNP leader surrendered before the court and pleaded for bail in the case.

Police on April 6, 2022, arrested Ishraque from Motijheel area. He was granted bail by Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court on April 12. But Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury issued arrest warrant against Ishraque Hossain on December 5, 2022, as he had pleaded for time to hold hearing on his bail without appearing before the court on that day.

According to the case documents, leaders and activists of BNP on November 12, 2020, torched a staff bus of Agrani Bank Limited. The passengers of the bus narrowly escaped death on that day.

Police later filed the case with Motijheel Police Station against 42 BNP men, including Ishraque.

