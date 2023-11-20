BNP leaders Sohel, Helal, Shofu jailed for obstructing police duty in Nilkhet in 2015

Court

BSS
20 November, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 04:27 pm

Related News

BNP leaders Sohel, Helal, Shofu jailed for obstructing police duty in Nilkhet in 2015

According to the case documents, the convicts obstructed police in conducting their duties on 12 October 2015 in Nilkhet area

BSS
20 November, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2023, 04:27 pm
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court
File photo of the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court

A court here today convicted and sentenced 14 leaders and activists of BNP including joint secretary general Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel to one and a half years of jail in a case lodged for obstructing police in conducting their duties.

The other prominent convicts' are- BNP information affairs secretary Azizul Bari Helal and voluntary affairs secretary Mir Sharafat Ali Shofu.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ataullah pronounced the judgment in absence of the convicts, handing over six months jail under section 143 and fined them Taka two thousand each. The court also sentenced them to one-year jail under section 323 of The Penal Code.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Confirming the matter to BSS, defence counsel Jakir Hossain Jewel said the court also issued arrest warrant against the fugitive convicts.

According to the case documents, the convicts obstructed police in conducting their duties on October 12, 2015, in Nilkhet area. They hurled brickbats at the law enforcers. Police filed the case with New Market Police Station in this regard.

Police later filed charge-sheet against the 14 and framed charges under sections 143 and 323 of the Penal Code. A total of five witnesses testified in the case on different hearing dates.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Bangladesh / Jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Stamps You Need: Crafting personalised happiness

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Instant morning saviours – best machines to brew the perfect cup of coffee

2h | Brands
According to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, Israel has dropped more than 25,000 tonnes of explosives on the Gaza Strip from 7 October to 1 November, equivalent to two nuclear bombs. Photo: Bloomberg

Can ICC help?

7h | Panorama
Due to their rapid growth and longevity, suckermouth catfish can rapidly monopolise the nutrient resources of a water body, thus endangering other native fishes. Photo: Collected

The economic potential of the malicious suckermouth catfish

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Microfinance short on foreign funds

Microfinance short on foreign funds

34m | TBS Economy
Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

Fears are increasing in the capital market due to elections

3h | TBS Economy
foodpanda provides fast service in slow cities

foodpanda provides fast service in slow cities

3h | TBS Stories
Retail sales hit lowest level since lockdowns

Retail sales hit lowest level since lockdowns

4h | TBS Economy