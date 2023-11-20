BNP leaders Sohel, Helal, Shofu jailed for obstructing police duty in Nilkhet in 2015

A court here today convicted and sentenced 14 leaders and activists of BNP including joint secretary general Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel to one and a half years of jail in a case lodged for obstructing police in conducting their duties.

The other prominent convicts' are- BNP information affairs secretary Azizul Bari Helal and voluntary affairs secretary Mir Sharafat Ali Shofu.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ataullah pronounced the judgment in absence of the convicts, handing over six months jail under section 143 and fined them Taka two thousand each. The court also sentenced them to one-year jail under section 323 of The Penal Code.

Confirming the matter to BSS, defence counsel Jakir Hossain Jewel said the court also issued arrest warrant against the fugitive convicts.

According to the case documents, the convicts obstructed police in conducting their duties on October 12, 2015, in Nilkhet area. They hurled brickbats at the law enforcers. Police filed the case with New Market Police Station in this regard.

Police later filed charge-sheet against the 14 and framed charges under sections 143 and 323 of the Penal Code. A total of five witnesses testified in the case on different hearing dates.