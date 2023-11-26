BNP leader Dhali placed on 3-day remand for arson 

Court

BSS
26 November, 2023, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 05:25 pm

BNP leader Dhali arrested on 22 November. Photo: UNB
BNP leader Dhali arrested on 22 November. Photo: UNB

A court today placed Ataur Rahaman Dhali, advisor to the BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, on a three-day remand in a case filed over an arson attack in Mohammadpur on 29 October.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Nurul Huda Chowdhury passed the order as police produced him before the court and pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand, reports BSS.

He was arrested from the Bosila area at 1:50pm on Tuesday (22 November), said RAB-2 Assistant Director (media), Shihab Karim, reports UNB.

"Over the past few days, Mohammadpur has witnessed a series of violent incidents orchestrated by Ataur Rahman Dhali and his associates under the banner of BNP," said the RAB official.

"Under his leadership and planning, acts of violence and terrorism unfolded in the Mohammadpur area, with attacks on vehicles, arson, and disruptions due to BNP-led strikes and blockades," he added.

Two separate cases have been filed at Mohammadpur police station against him, both dated 29 October.

Furthermore, it has been revealed that Ataur has more than six cases pending against him in various police stations across the capital, added the RAB official.

