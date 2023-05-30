BNP leader Chand remanded again over threats to PM Hasina

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 02:35 pm

BNP leader Chand remanded again over threats to PM Hasina

TBS Report
30 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2023, 02:35 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Rajshahi District BNP Convener Abu Sayeed Chand, who was previously remanded for five days for making threats to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has been remanded again for three days by the court.

Judge Mahbub Alam of Rajshahi Judicial Magistrate Court-4 passed the order on Tuesday (30 May), Rajshahi District Detective Branch OC Md Abdul Hai confirmed to The Business Standard.

According to OC Hai, Chand appeared before the court at around 11:30am, where a plea for a 10-day remand was made by the police. Following a hearing, the court decided to put Chand on remand for three more days.

Earlier on 20 May, Abu Sayeed Chand threatened the prime minister at a public rally of metropolitan and district BNP at Shibpur High School ground in Puthia upazila of Rajshahi as part of the central announced programme.

A video of Abu Sayeed Chand's remarks went viral on social media, triggering a storm of protests among Awami League leaders and supporters.

Local Awami League leader Abul Kalam Azad filed a case with the Puthia police station under the Anti-Terrorism Act on 21 May.

Another case was filed in the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court by Awami Lawyers Council member Advocate Sayeduzaman Zico on 25 May. Chand was later arrested near the Bheripara intersection of Rajshahi city the same day.

