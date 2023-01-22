BNP files plea to sue DB chief Harun, 9 others alleging loot, vandalism at party office

Court

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 01:18 pm

Related News

BNP files plea to sue DB chief Harun, 9 others alleging loot, vandalism at party office

TBS Report
22 January, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 22 January, 2023, 01:18 pm
BNP files plea to sue DB chief Harun, 9 others alleging loot, vandalism at party office

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) today plead to file a case against  Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-Ur-Rashid, and nine others accusing them of vandalising the party's Nayapaltan office and looting valuables on 7 December last year. 

Nazim Uddin Alam, a member of the executive committee of BNP, appealed the case in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Sunday (January 22).

The court said that the order will be given after taking the statement of the plaintiff. Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukder represented BNP at the court. 

Man in Argentina jersey during BNP-police clash in Nayapaltan identified as Ansar member

The nine others who have been charged in the case are Additional Commissioner of Police of Counter Terrorism Unit Asaduzzaman, Joint Commissioner of DB South Sanjit Kumar Roy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Ramna) Biplab Kumar Das, DMP Joint Commissioner Mehdi Hasan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Logistics, Finance and Procurement) Dr Mahid Uddin, Joint Commissioner of Police (Operations) Biplab Kumar Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Motijheel) Hayatul Islam Khan, DMP Motijheel Zone AC Ghulam Rouhani and Al Amin alias Mahidur Rahman, who openly opened fire while wearing the jersey of Argentina football team.

A man died after being shot during a clash between police and BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital on 7 December last year amid political tensions brewing ahead of the BNP's 10 December Dhaka rally.

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

Dozens of BNP men and journalists were injured.

Following the clash, police conducted a raid on BNP central office. 

Police also arrested around 480 BNP leaders and activists, including the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, former Chhatra Dal president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Special Assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas following the BNP-police clash.

Bangladesh / Top News

BNP / Detective Branch (DB) / Nayapaltan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

Dacca: Retooling our heritage for the younger generation

4h | Mode
One maund of milk produces six kilos of chhana and one kilo of chhana can be used to make 2.5 kilos of chomchom. Photo: Noor- A-Alam

When sweets turn sour: Tangail’s chomchom business in its twilight

6h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The best 5 Thalis in Dhaka

1d | Food
The treatment of a subject as sensitive as the Holey Artisan Attack needs strict adherence to the facts. Photo: Collected

'Faraaz': The fine line between public and private, creativity and sensitivity

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

Beauty Brand of famous Male Stars

18h | TBS Entertainment
Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

Gordon Greenidge still considers Bangladesh as his second home

19h | TBS SPORTS
Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

Western Summit fails to agree Ukraine tank aid

21h | TBS World
Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

Fund crisis, cost rise stall over 1,000 dev projects

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Crime

Two persons shot in indiscriminate firing in Gulshan

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC
Telecom

Bijoy keyboard mandatory for all mobile phones: BTRC

4
Rescue teams work to retrieve bodies at the crash site of an aircraft carrying 72 people in Pokhara in western Nepal January 15, 2023. Bijay Neupane/Handout via REUTERS
South Asia

At least 68 killed in Nepal’s worst air crash in three decades

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Planning a feast? Pay city corp taxes first, Chittagonians!

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port