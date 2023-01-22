BNP files plea to sue DB chief Harun, 9 others alleging loot, vandalism at party office

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) today plead to file a case against Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) Chief Harun-Ur-Rashid, and nine others accusing them of vandalising the party's Nayapaltan office and looting valuables on 7 December last year.

Nazim Uddin Alam, a member of the executive committee of BNP, appealed the case in the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury on Sunday (January 22).

The court said that the order will be given after taking the statement of the plaintiff. Advocate Masud Ahmed Talukder represented BNP at the court.

The nine others who have been charged in the case are Additional Commissioner of Police of Counter Terrorism Unit Asaduzzaman, Joint Commissioner of DB South Sanjit Kumar Roy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Ramna) Biplab Kumar Das, DMP Joint Commissioner Mehdi Hasan, Additional Commissioner of Police (Logistics, Finance and Procurement) Dr Mahid Uddin, Joint Commissioner of Police (Operations) Biplab Kumar Sarkar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Motijheel) Hayatul Islam Khan, DMP Motijheel Zone AC Ghulam Rouhani and Al Amin alias Mahidur Rahman, who openly opened fire while wearing the jersey of Argentina football team.

A man died after being shot during a clash between police and BNP activists in front of the party's Nayapaltan headquarters in the capital on 7 December last year amid political tensions brewing ahead of the BNP's 10 December Dhaka rally.

Dozens of BNP men and journalists were injured.

Following the clash, police conducted a raid on BNP central office.

Police also arrested around 480 BNP leaders and activists, including the party's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Annie, former Chhatra Dal president Abdul Kader Bhuiyan Jewel and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's Special Assistant Shamsur Rahman Shimul Biswas following the BNP-police clash.