BGB can file criminal case from now on: HC

Court

TBS Report
24 May, 2023, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2023, 01:14 pm

The High Court (HC) has ordered the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) the authority to file a criminal case from now on. 

The High Court bench of Justice SM Quddus Zaman and Justice Shahed Nuruddin revoked the stay on the BGB's filing of cases on Wednesday (24 May).

The development comes after the High Court stayed the criminal case filed by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) after a hearing on Tuesday.

The court, however, upheld the ruling issued on the BGB's jurisdiction to file cases. 

Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi represented the state in court.

Earlier in 2022, the BGB seized a large amount of Indian goods and filed a case against the accused under Section 25(B) of the Special Powers Act at the Akhaura Railway Police Station in Brahmanbaria.

Accused Kamruzzaman Khan appealed to the High Court challenging the validity of the complaint.

In the hearing of the appeal, it was discussed if the BGB has legal jurisdiction to file a criminal case.

The State Counsel Sujit Chatterjee Bappi argued anyone can file a case according to section 154 of the Criminal Procedure Code, including the BGB.

But the court said the Border Guard Bangladesh Act did not state that the BGB was empowered to file a case. At the end of the hearing, the High Court suspended the proceedings and issued a ruling.

