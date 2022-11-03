BFIU report on Eorange, negligent: HC

The High Court on Thursday expressed dissatisfaction with the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit's report on the embezzlement of customer investment by controversial e-commerce company Eorange, saying it was prepared negligently.

The High Court said the report by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) did not provide any specific information about how much money Eorange embezzled and laundered.

The High Court bench of Justices Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Khijir Hayat ordered the BFIU to submit a complete and detailed report with specific information again within a month.

At the same time the High Court ordered the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to inform within four weeks what steps have been taken to bring back former Dhaka Metropolitan Police inspector Sheikh Sohel Rana, an associate of Eorange, from India.

The court also directed the National Board of Revenue to inform whether any dues have been collected from Eorange.

Deputy Attorney General AM Amin Uddin Manik told The Business Standard that the BFIU gave the report on Wednesday, but the court expressed dissatisfaction with the vague report.

The High Court directed the ACC and the BFIU on 7 April 2022, to investigate the allegation against Eorange, of money laundering and embezzlement of money from its customers, and to submit their report within four months.

The High Court also wanted to know about the steps taken to bring back the fugitive police inspector accused and associated with the controversial e-commerce platform.

On 3 April 2021, 547 Eorange customers filed a writ petition seeking the return of Tk77.46 crore and directives for investigations into the allegation of money laundering against the company.