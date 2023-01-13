B'baria lawyers withdraw work boycott, still demand removal of 2 judges

Brahmanbaria lawyers have withdrawn their boycott of court activities and said they will resume work on Sunday.

After a meeting with Law Minister Anisul Huq, the district lawyers' association has, however, said they still demand for the removal of two judges and an official over a "chaotic situation" in the courtroom.

The association held a meeting with the law minister over their demands on Thursday evening.

The organisation has been boycotting court activities since 2 January to wage their demand.

Earlier, a meeting of the association on Thursday afternoon decided to extend their protest till 17 January, said Brahmanbaria Bar Association General Secretary Mofizur Rahman Babul.

Regarding the people's sufferings due to the deadlock, Mofizur said, "We understand the sufferings of the justice-seekers. We have a meeting with the Law Minister in Dhaka tonight. If the demands are met, we will withdraw the protest and participate in judicial proceedings from next Sunday."

On 2 January, Brahmanbaria Bar Association President advocate Md Tanvir Bhuiyan, Secretary (Administration) Advocate Md Akkas Ali and around 10-15 lawyers rudely asked Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Mohammad Faruk to leave the courtroom. Advocate Tanvir hurled abusive words in the court, as per a complaint filed by District Judge Sharmin Nigar.

The High Court on Tuesday summoned 21 lawyers including Brahmanbaria Bar Association secretary to explain the allegation of contempt of court for chanting indecent slogans against the district judge during the court session.

Riyad Chowdhury, a resident of Akhaura upazila, who came to the district judge's court to appear in the court in a case, said he had a case in the Women and Child Torture Prevention Tribunal. But due to the ongoing problems of lawyers and judges, the court proceedings remained halted. Now he is worried about whether the judge will issue an arrest warrant for not appearing before the court.

Another justice seeker, Alamgir Hossain, said a case over a clash in the area was on the cause list for hearing in the court on 1 January. But since that day, the lawyers have been boycotting the court. As a result, the hearing is not taking place, he said he is not able to place a bail plea for his brother.

Every day at least 2,000 cases are on the cause list for hearing in all the ejlas (court benches) of the District Judge's Court and the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court, according to the lawyers association.

However, the boycott will continue if the demands are not met, he added.

The protesting lawyers demand the removal of District Judge Sharmin Nigar, Brahmanbaria Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-1 Judge Mohammad Faruk and Court's Nazir Mominul Islam Chowdhury.

