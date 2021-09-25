Bar Council exam results: 5,972 trainees become full-fledged lawyers

Court

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 06:40 pm

Photo: Freepik
Photo: Freepik

The result of the viva voce for advocateship enrolment exam of the Bangladesh Bar Council has been published with 5,972 trainee lawyers passing the examination.

Rafiqul Islam, secretary of the Bar Council, confirmed the matter on Saturday and stated that from now on these trainees can formally practice in courts all over the country.

Earlier, the trainee lawyers were tested by the Bar Council in three phases -- multiple-choice question (MCQ) based preliminary tests, written examination and finally viva voce.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

From August 31, the viva-voce for the advocate enrolment examination under the bar council was being held in phases at the Supreme Court Auditorium and the Supreme Court Judges Sports Complex.

About 6,000 trainee lawyers participated in the viva voce.

Earlier, 70,000 trainee lawyers took part in the MCQ preliminary exams from whom only 8,764 people passed the preliminaries.

Later, 3,590 trainee lawyers who applied for the bar council enrolment in 2017 but failed to pass the written examination for the next two consecutive years took part in this year's written examination, along with the new trainees.

As a result, a total of 12,878 trainee lawyers took part in this year's Bar Council written examinations.

