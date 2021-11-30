Banglalink CEO among 4 get bail in copyright infringement case 

A Dhaka court today granted bail to Banglalink CEO Erik Aas and three other officials in a copyright violation case filed by singer Mahfuz Anam James and Miles Band on allegation of using their songs without permission.

Dhaka Metropolitan Session judge K M Imrul Kayes granted their bail till 6 December.

The three other officials are- Chief Compliance officer M Nurul Alam, Chief Corporate Regulatory officer Taimur Rahman and Head of VAS Anik Dhar.

Another official Sanjay Bhaghasi did not appear before the court today.

The case was filed on 10 November by Rockstar James and two members of popular Bangladeshi rock band Miles – Hamim Ahmed and Manam Ahmed.

TBS file image

Taking the case into cognizance, the court asked five Banglalink officials including its CEO to appear in court on 30 November.

"Banglalink has been using six songs of James and two songs of Miles as caller and ring tunes since 2007 without any permission from my clients," said Azizul Hakim Bhuiyan, lawyer of the musicians then.

