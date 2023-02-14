Bangladesh Bank cyber heist: Probe report submission deferred again to 4 April

Court

UNB
14 February, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 14 February, 2023, 07:42 pm

A Dhaka court on Tuesday fixed  April 4 for submitting the probe report in a case filed over the cyber heist of $101 million from Bangladesh Bank's account with Federal Reserve Bank of New York in February 2016.

With this, the submission of the probe report in the case has been deferred for the 70th time.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury fixed the fresh date as Criminal Investigation Department (CID) failed to submit the probe report on Tuesday.

International robbers stole $101 million from the Bangladesh Bank account with the Federal Reserve Bank through fraudulent instructions against their target of about $1 billion in February 2016.

Bangladesh has so far recovered around $18 million of the $81 million transferred to the Philippines. It was later suspected that Dridex malware was used for the attack.

On March 15, 2016, Deputy Director of Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank Zubair Bin Huda lodged a case against unidentified people under Money Laundering Prevention Act at Motijheel police station.

