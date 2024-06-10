Bail plea of Shimul, Tanvir scrapped in MP Anwarul Azim murder case

Jhenaidah-4 MP Anwarul Azim Anar. File Photo: Facebook
A Dhaka court today scrapped pleas for bail from accused Syed Amanullah Aman alias Shimul Bhuiyan and Foysal Ali Saji alias Tanvir Bhuiyan in a case lodged over abduction and murder of Awami League lawmaker of Jhenaidah-4 Anwarul Azim Anar in Kolkata, India.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque passed the order as counsel of Shimul and Tanvir pleaded for their bail.

Earlier, separate courts ordered arrests for Shimul, Tanvir, and Celesty Rahman in the case and placed them on a total 13-day remand each on two terms. The three have already given confessional statements in the case.

The victim's daughter Mumtarin Ferdous Dorin filed the case on 22 May with the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station.

Anwarul, a three-time MP and also president of Kaliganj Upazila Unit Awami League (AL), went to India on 12 May for medical treatment. He went missing on 13 May after leaving his flat in Kolkata's Borah Nagar area. 

According to the Kolkata police sources, Anwarul was taken to a flat in New Town area in Kolkata, where he was believed to be strangled to death and his body was dismembered.

 

MP Azim Murder / court / bail plea

