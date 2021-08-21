Bail granted to vaccine seeker ‘wrongfully’ implicated in BNP-police clash

A Dhaka court has granted bail to Tariqul Islam Khan who was wrongfully sued in a case filed in connection with the clash between BNP men and police near Chandrima Udyan on Tuesday.

Tariqul secured bail today after his lawyer submitted news articles published by The Business Standard and other news outlets describing his plight before the court along with his vaccination card.

Metropolitan Magistrate Md Baki Billah passed the order this afternoon.

On the day of the clash, Tariqul Islam Khan, who came to Dhaka from Jhalakathi, was on his way to Uttara to get his second shot of Covid-19 vaccine.

But he got stuck on the road due to a clash between the BNP activists and the police at Chandrima Udyan in the capital.

He was detained along with other BNP leaders and activists as a suspect when he tried to get off the bus and walk towards his destination, claimed his relatives.

When Tariqul's relatives contacted the police as they could not find his whereabouts, they learned that he had been arrested.

The next day (Wednesday), the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police filed a case against 153 BNP leaders and activists and 2,000-3,000 unidentified people. Tariqul was made the 26th accused in the case of assault and injuring police, vandalism and attempted murder.