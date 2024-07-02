Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan made SC registrar general

Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh Supreme Court. Photo: Collected

The government has appointed Chattogram Senior District and Sessions Judge Dr Aziz Ahmed Bhuiyan as the registrar general of the Supreme Court (SC).
 
According to a gazette notification dated 1 July, signed by deputy secretary (Administration-1) Mohammad Osman Haider, former Registrar General Md Golam Rabbani has been appointed as the District & Sessions Judge of Chattogram.
 
Dr Bhuiyan joined the judicial service through the 13th BCS. He obtained his LLB and LLM degrees from the University of Dhaka and his PhD from Jahangirnagar University.

Supreme Court

