Attempted murder of teenager: Ex-Jubo Mohila League leader Mishu on 3-day remand

A Dhaka court has granted three days remand of Mehnaz Tabassum Mishu, former joint general secretary of Dhaka District Jubo Mohila League, who was arrested on charges of torturing and attempting to kill a 15-year-old girl in Savar, Dhaka.

Zahurul Islam, the investigation officer and sub-inspector (SI) of Savar Model police station, told TBS that Mehnaz Tabassum Mishu was arrested on 19 August and presented before the Dhaka Chief Judicial Magistrate Court. On the following day, police sought a 7-day remand against the arrestee.

However, the court has granted a three-day remand today (23 August), he added.

Mishu's lawyers appealed for cancelling the remand application, but after the hearing, the court rejected it.

Last Saturday (19 August) the victim's mother filed a case against Mishu with the Savar Model police station on charges of stripping and torturing her daughter, taking nude pictures and videos, and attempted murder. Police arrested Mishu from a house adjacent to Savar Upazila Parishad on the same day.

In addition to Mehnaz Tabassum Mishu, 5-7 unidentified people including Mishu's husband Atiqur Rahman Atiq have been accused in the case. But till now the rest are absconding.

The case statement reads that the victim, who is an eighth grader in a nearby school, stayed in the house of the accused, who tried to take pictures/videos of the victim girl several times after undressing her.

When she protested, they beat her up and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident.

Finally, on the night of 24 July, the accused tried to rape her by forcing her to ingest drugs.

When the victim protested, the accused tried to kill the victim by pushing her down from the balcony of the fifth floor of Mehnaz Mishu's house adjacent to Savar Upazila Parishad.

The girl fell on top of a nearby tin shed house and the locals quickly rescued her with serious injuries and admitted her to Savar Enam Medical College Hospital.

Bangladesh Jubo Mahila League President Daisy Sarwar told TBS, "We immediately suspended her [Mishu] after learning about the matter on [19 August]. If the allegations against her are proven, she will be permanently expelled from the organisation."