Attack on chief justice's residence: BNP leader Awal secures anticipatory bail

BNP Vice-Chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo has secured anticipatory bail till 15 March in a case filed over the attack on the chief justice's residence in October last year.

The High Court bench of Justice Habibul Gani and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the order today (15 January) after a hearing on Awal's petition for anticipatory bail.

Awal will have to surrender before the court after the end of his bail, said his lawyer Joynul Abedin.

Apart from BNP's three lawyer leaders, Abdul Awal Mintoo is the first person to be granted anticipatory bail by the High Court in this case.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's bail application in this case was filed in the High Court. But, after several rounds of hearing, a bench of the High Court dismissed the bail application on 10 January.

On 28 October, an attack took place on the residence of the chief justice during the BNP rally in the capital's Nayapaltan area.

Police filed a case at Ramana Model Police Station in this incident.