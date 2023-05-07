Attack on Bernicat's convoy: Court seeks probe report by 4 June

A Dhaka court on Sunday set 4 June to submit the investigation report in a case lodged over the attack on the convoy of the then US Ambassador to Bangladesh Marcia S Bernicat in August 2018.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rashidul Alam passed the order as the detective branch (DB) of police could not submit the report today.

On 3 January, the court of Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Rezaul Karim Chowdhury ordered DB to further investigate the case and submit the report.

Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of Shusashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan), filed the case with Mohammadpur Police Station on 10 August 2018, for the alleged attack that took place on 4 August.

On the night of 4 August 2018, Marcia Bernicat took part in a dinner at the house of Badiul Alam Majumder in Mohammadpur area. A group of armed men on motorcycles attacked the ambassador's car on the way back at around 11pm after dinner.