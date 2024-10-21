ASP Jewel Rana sent to jail in murder case

A Dhaka court today sent Md Jewel Rana, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Diplomatic Security Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, to jail in a case lodged over the murder of one Liza Akter during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain passed the order as police produced him before the court after the end of his four-day remand and pleaded to keep him behind bars till the completion of the probe.

The court on 18 October placed him on a four-day remand after the police pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand.

Police, after taking permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs, took Jewel Rana into custody on 17 October and arrested in the case.

Liza, who used to work as a house maid in Ramna area, was shot by police on 18 July as they opened fire on agitating students in the area.

She died from her injuries at the hospital on 22 July.

Liza's father Md Joynal Shikder filed the case on 5 September against 174, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.