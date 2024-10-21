ASP Jewel Rana sent to jail in murder case

Court

BSS
21 October, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:09 pm

Related News

ASP Jewel Rana sent to jail in murder case

BSS
21 October, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 21 October, 2024, 10:09 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

A Dhaka court today sent Md Jewel Rana, additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Diplomatic Security Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, to jail in a case lodged over the murder of one Liza Akter during the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Zakir Hossain passed the order as police produced him before the court after the end of his four-day remand and pleaded to keep him behind bars till the completion of the probe.

The court on 18 October placed him on a four-day remand after the police pleaded to place him on a seven-day remand.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police, after taking permission from the Ministry of Home Affairs, took Jewel Rana into custody on 17 October and arrested in the case.

Liza, who used to work as a house maid in Ramna area, was shot by police on 18 July as they opened fire on agitating students in the area. 

She died from her injuries at the hospital on 22 July.

Liza's father Md Joynal Shikder filed the case on 5 September against 174, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

 

Top News

ASP / police / Jail

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

19h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

1d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

48m | Videos
Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

Low-pressure intensifies, potential cyclone likely to make landfall Friday

38m | Videos
Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

Why are we being compelled to go on hunger strike despite legitimate demand?: Protesters question

1h | Videos
Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

Australian lawmaker confronts British royals: ‘You are not my king’

2h | Videos