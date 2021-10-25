Arrest warrants issued against Rizvi, Dulu

A Dhaka court today issued arrets warrants for BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi and its Rajshahi division Organizing Secretary Ruhul Quddus Talukder Dulu in a case filed under the Special Powers Act.

The case was filed at Shahbagh police station in 2018.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayesh passed the order on Monday.

The court also accepted the chargesheet against them and fixed 12 December for the submission of a report in this regard, Additional Public Prosecutor Tapas Kumar Pal told the media.

According to court sources, total 18 people were accused in the case.