Arrest warrant issued against Nurjahan Group MD, chairman

Court

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 09:54 pm

Related News

Arrest warrant issued against Nurjahan Group MD, chairman

TBS Report
13 September, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 13 September, 2022, 09:54 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

The Money Loan Court in Chattogram has issued an arrest warrant against Nurjahan Group Managing Director Zahir Ahmed and Chairman Tipu Sultan in a Tk268 crore loan default case.

Justice Mujahidur Rahman gave the order Tuesday (13 September) in the case filed by the Jubilee Road branch of Southeast Bank.

In 2020, Southeast Bank filed the case with the Money Loan Court in Chattogram against the Nurjahan Group high-ups to recover the loans, said the court's bench assistant Rezaul Karim.

Following the lawsuit, the court issued summons against them at different times, but they did not appear in the court. As a result, the court issued an arrest warrant against them today, Rezaul added.

Chattogram-based Nurjahan Group is one of the giants of the consumer goods business. Even though it used to do business with dominance in consumer goods including edible oil, wheat, and spices, the business is not the same anymore. 

The group's business has been shrinking over the past few years, but its debt is rising. Out of this, the amount owed to the group by five banks has exceeded Tk2,500 crore. 

At present, the consumer goods import business of the group remained closed.

Bangladesh / Top News

nurjahan group

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First hundred ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps 

6h | Mode
Senora built 12 water tanks across six points in the union within two weeks in July. Photo: Senora

Senora’s water tanks help Koikhali women overcome period ordeals

12h | Panorama
Cityscape Tower stands tall with the juxtaposition of its modern structure and the lush greenery surrounding it. Photo: Cityscape International Ltd.

Cityscape: A leap towards eco-friendly architecture in Bangladesh

12h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

What's luring Danish companies to Vietnam?

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

Ukraine retaken 600 sq km of land, Zelenskiy

1h | Videos
Diet Plan for Weight Loss

Diet Plan for Weight Loss

1h | Videos
Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

Relief for reserve as interbank dollar sales resume after five months

1h | Videos
Horse market in Jamalpur

Horse market in Jamalpur

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka

6
Central bankers’ refusal to embark into ‘hard helicopter money’ experiment have been a good idea. Photo: Reuters
Bangladesh

Bafeda wants to execute ‘One Country One Exchange Rate’