26 October, 2022, 05:30 pm
Arrest warrant issued against Evaly chairman in DSA case

A special court here has issued arrest warrant against e-commerce platform Evaly chairman Shamima Nasrin in a case filed under Digital Security Act (DSA).

Judge Ash Shams Zaglul Hossain of Dhaka Cyber Tribunal passed the order on 19 October, scrapping her bail in the case.

"19 October was fixed for passing order on taking the charge-sheet into cognizance. Accused Shamima didn't appear before the court, instead pleaded for time through her lawyer. The court after that issued the warrant against her and set 22 January for holding hearing on charge framing in the case," tribunal bench clerk Shamim Al Mamun told BSS.

A customer named Alamgir Hossain filed the case against Evaly managing director Mohammad Rassel, its chairman and Rassel's wife Shamima Nasrin on 30 September, 2021, with the capital's Badda Police Station.

According to the case documents, the plaintiff ordered goods of Tk28 lakh from the e-commerce platform through his two accounts and paid the money in advance. Though Evaly was supposed to deliver him the goods within 45 days of ordering, he didn't get those even after seven months. He later filed the case.

Investigation officer and CID sub-inspector Prodip Kumar on 16 September, 2022, filed charge-sheet against Shamima and Rassel.

