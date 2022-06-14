Cheque fraud: Arrest warrants issued for Evaly’s top brass

A Lakhsmipur court issued arrest warrants against four top officers of the beleaguered e-commerce company Evaly, including its former chief executive officer Md Rassel in three cheque fraud cases.

Arrest warrants were also issued against Evaly's former chairman Shamima Nasrin, Finance Manager Zayed Hasan and Senior Finance Manager Abdullah al-Masud.

Judge Shamsul Arefin of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court passed the order on Tuesday.

The warrants were issued after the accused failed to adhere to a court order to appear in the court on the day, according to Mahmudul Haque Sujan, the plaintiff of the case.

According to court sources, Sujan, an Evaly customer from Rasulganj of Laxmipur Sadar, paid the e-commerce company Tk16 lakh in advance for purchasing AC, TV, fridge and motorcycle. But Evaly failed to deliver the products. The company later sent three Midland Bank cheques, jointly signed by Zayed and Abdullah, worth Tk11.33 lakh to Sujan through the Redex courier service as a refund.

Sujan deposited the cheques at his One Bank account on 13 January of this year for cashing but found out that Evaly's Midland Bank account has been closed.

On 10 February, Sujon sent a legal notice to the accused Evaly officers for refunding him, which went unheard. On 27 and 28 March, cases were filed against the four accused over issuing cheques despite their bank accounts being closed.