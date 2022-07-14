Arrest warrant issued against City Group chairman

TBS Report
14 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 14 July, 2022, 04:54 pm

City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected
City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman. Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court has issued an arrest warrant against City Group Chairman Fazlur Rahman in a case filed by BSTI.

Chattogram's Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam's court issued the warrant on Thursday (14 July).

BSTI's PP Adv Ashraf Khandaker confirmed the matter and said the BSTI had filed a case in the court on 20 October 2019 for not getting the required amount of vitamin A in the edible oil produced by City Group.

The court on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against the City Group chairman in the case, he added.

He also said that BSTI had seized some soybean oil bottles of City Group's Teer brand during a raid in 2019.

After testing the oil, they found the level of vitamin A is quite lower than the level prescribed by the government.

Besides, they did not get TM license from BSTI either.

The case was filed in the court on these allegations, Ashraf further said.

