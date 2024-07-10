Arrest warrant issued against Chandanaish upazila chairman, wife for Tk115cr default loan

Court

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 08:38 pm

Related News

Arrest warrant issued against Chandanaish upazila chairman, wife for Tk115cr default loan

TBS Report
10 July, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2024, 08:38 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court today (10 July) issued arrest warrant against Chandanaish Upazila Chairman Jasim Uddin and his wife Tanzina Sultana for pay order fraud and defaulting loans of Tk115 crore.

Chattogram's Money Loan Court Judge Mujahidur Rahman issued the arrest warrant after hearing a case filed by Padma Bank, said the court's bench assistant Rezaul Karim.

The court also instructed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chattogram range, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chattogram district, and the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandnaish Police Station to implement the order.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

According to Padma Bank records, Jashim, owner of Jessica Trade International, obtained a loan of Tk60 crore from Padma Bank's Khatunganj branch in 2016, as working capital for a trading business. 

Taken under the Cash Credit-Hypothecation category, the loan was to be repaid within a year after the end of the business. However, the repayment has not been made even after nearly 8 years. 

In 2022, the bank had restructured the loan with full interest waiver, but Jashim has still not paid the amount as per the conditions. Currently, the outstanding amount is about Tk88 crore with interest.

On 28 July, 2020, Padma Bank filed a loan case (case Number-103/2020) against Jashim due to non-repayment of the loan. Later, on 29 January this year, the money loan court gave the verdict in the case where Jashim was asked to repay the loan with interest as he did not repay it even after restructuring.

Bangladesh / Top News

Arrest Warrant / Chattogram / upazila chairman / loan default

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

10h | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

11h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

9h | Panorama
How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

How Facebook-based citizen journalism influences national issues

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US presidential election: Why are Democrats looking for Kamala Harris instead of Biden?

US presidential election: Why are Democrats looking for Kamala Harris instead of Biden?

12m | Videos
Tech giant Samsung hit with indefinite strike

Tech giant Samsung hit with indefinite strike

1h | Videos
What the United States is saying about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia

What the United States is saying about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Russia

2h | Videos
The quota agitators want the initiative of the executive department, not the court order

The quota agitators want the initiative of the executive department, not the court order

2h | Videos