Arrest warrant issued against Chandanaish upazila chairman, wife for Tk115cr default loan

A Chattogram court today (10 July) issued arrest warrant against Chandanaish Upazila Chairman Jasim Uddin and his wife Tanzina Sultana for pay order fraud and defaulting loans of Tk115 crore.

Chattogram's Money Loan Court Judge Mujahidur Rahman issued the arrest warrant after hearing a case filed by Padma Bank, said the court's bench assistant Rezaul Karim.

The court also instructed the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Chattogram range, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chattogram district, and the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chandnaish Police Station to implement the order.

According to Padma Bank records, Jashim, owner of Jessica Trade International, obtained a loan of Tk60 crore from Padma Bank's Khatunganj branch in 2016, as working capital for a trading business.

Taken under the Cash Credit-Hypothecation category, the loan was to be repaid within a year after the end of the business. However, the repayment has not been made even after nearly 8 years.

In 2022, the bank had restructured the loan with full interest waiver, but Jashim has still not paid the amount as per the conditions. Currently, the outstanding amount is about Tk88 crore with interest.

On 28 July, 2020, Padma Bank filed a loan case (case Number-103/2020) against Jashim due to non-repayment of the loan. Later, on 29 January this year, the money loan court gave the verdict in the case where Jashim was asked to repay the loan with interest as he did not repay it even after restructuring.