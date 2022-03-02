Arrest warrant issued against BNP leader Rizvi

Court

BSS
02 March, 2022, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 02 March, 2022, 04:12 pm

file photo
file photo

A Dhaka court today issued arrest warrant against BNP Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi in two cases filed with Hatirjheel Police Station in the city.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh passed the order, accepting charge sheets filed in one case lodged under The Special Powers Act and another under The Explosive Substances Act.

"Today was fixed for accepting the charge sheets of the cases, filed on December 2019. But Rizvi failed to appear before the court for the hearing. The court later accepted the charge sheets and issued an arrest warrant against him," Additional Public Prosecutor Tapos Kumar Paul told BSS.

Earlier on 25 October, 2021, Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court issued arrest warrant against Rizvi in a special powers act case filed with the capital's Shahbagh police station. 

On 25 November, 2021, the same court issued another arrest warrant against the BNP leader in another special powers act case lodged with Badda police station in the city.

 

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Arrest Warrant

