Arrest warrant issued against Alesha Mart chairman

A Dhaka court today ordered the arrest of Manjurul Alam Sikder, chairman of scam-hit e-commerce platform Alesha Mart, in cheque fraud cases.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain issued the warrant on Tuesday.

Besides, the court has fixed 24 November for the accused to appear before court, lawyer of the plaintiff Khademul Islam told media.

On 7 September, a person named Abdullah Al Mamun filed two cases, one for not honouring a cheque and another for not supplying him motorbikes despite paying the price in advance, against Alesha Mart chairman Manjurul Alam Sikder.

Later on that day, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court issued summons against the accused.

According to the case documents, the plaintiff ordered three motorbikes from the e-commerce site on 5 and 7June in 2021, and paid the price given on the site in advance. But the e-commerce site failed to supply him the bikes, subsequently giving him two cheques of Tk423,000 of National Bank Limited.

The plaintiff tried to cash the cheques at Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited Ibrahimpur Branch on 20 June 2022, but both the cheques bounced. Later on 17 July, he sent a legal notice to the accused and finally filed the cheque dishonour case.

As per the documents in the other case, the petitioner ordered three motorbikes on 24 June 2021, from the e-commerce site, but it failed to supply him the bikes on fixed dates.

Later they gave him a cheque of Tk352,000 of Islami Bank Limited. As the complainant tried to cash the cheque on 28 July 2022, it bounced. He on 3 September sent legal notice to the accused and finally filed the case.