Arrest warrant issued against Alesha Mart chairman

Court

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 02:53 pm

Related News

Arrest warrant issued against Alesha Mart chairman

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 02:53 pm
Arrest warrant issued against Alesha Mart chairman

A Dhaka court today ordered the arrest of Manjurul Alam Sikder, chairman of scam-hit e-commerce platform Alesha Mart, in cheque fraud cases.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Tofazzal Hossain issued the warrant on Tuesday.

Besides, the court has fixed 24 November for the accused to appear before court, lawyer of the plaintiff Khademul Islam told media.

On 7 September, a person named Abdullah Al Mamun filed two cases, one for not honouring a cheque and another for not supplying him motorbikes despite paying the price in advance, against Alesha Mart chairman Manjurul Alam Sikder.

Later on that day, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate court issued summons against the accused.

According to the case documents, the plaintiff ordered three motorbikes from the e-commerce site on 5 and 7June in 2021, and paid the price given on the site in advance. But the e-commerce site failed to supply him the bikes, subsequently giving him two cheques of Tk423,000 of National Bank Limited.

The plaintiff tried to cash the cheques at Dutch-Bangla Bank Limited Ibrahimpur Branch on 20 June 2022, but both the cheques bounced. Later on 17 July, he sent a legal notice to the accused and finally filed the cheque dishonour case.

As per the documents in the other case, the petitioner ordered three motorbikes on 24 June 2021, from the e-commerce site, but it failed to supply him the bikes on fixed dates.

Later they gave him a cheque of Tk352,000 of Islami Bank Limited. As the complainant tried to cash the cheque on 28 July 2022, it bounced. He on 3 September sent legal notice to the accused and finally filed the case.

Bangladesh / Top News

Alesha Mart / Manjurul Alam Sikder / Arrest Warramt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladesh had to let fuel prices rise by as much as 51.7% in August as it neither had the fiscal space to afford tariff reduction nor could it subsidise Petrobangla. PHOTO: Rajib Dhar/TBS

How India is handling the recession better than Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Playpen&#039;s 10-storey building, with protruding structures giving it a three-dimensional look, is the result of a very purposeful vision. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Playpen: A school building designed for holistic learning

5h | Habitat
Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

Hope Dies Last: A tête-à-tête with Alan Weisman

7h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Digital Collaboration: The future of financial intermediaries

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

How banks' liquidity is decreasing due to inflation

6h | Videos
Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

Akij aims for global market of faucets upon meeting local needs

18h | Videos
China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

China's Xi waiting for precedent-breaking 3rd term

20h | Videos
Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

Entrepreneurs look for efficient alternatives to electricity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities

4
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

5
Mohammad Shamsudduha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

The miracle in the Delta: Bangladeshi scientist who discovered Bengal Water Machine

6
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products