Tk582cr fertilizer embezzlement: Name those involved, HC orders

Arrest those who are corrupt and put them in jail, said the High Court when expressing its dissatisfaction after Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) failed to submit a complete report mentioning the name of the people involved in a Tk582 crore fertilizer embezzlement case.



"Did the money vanish into thin air? The report has no value if the names of those involved in corruption are not mentioned here," the High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat made the remark on Thursday (15 June).

The court said those involved in the scam must be named explicitly and warned that they will be sent to jail as part of the judiciary's stringent stance against money laundering.

The strong reaction from the court came as BCIC sought to extend the period they were given to lodge a full report in court.



Advocate Mollah Kismat Habib appeared on behalf of BCIC in the court and Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan represented the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) during the hearing.

Later, the court fixed 9 July to submit the full investigation report.

On 5 June, the High Court ordered the BCIC to explain the embezzlement of Tk582 crore and issued a ruling seeking an explanation to know why the failure of the authorities to take action against those involved in the incident would not be illegal.

It also asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to probe into the alleged embezzlement of fertiliser worth Tk582 crore by Poton Traders, the contractor in charge of transportation of the import, and submit the probe report to the court within 60 days.

Taking into cognisance the news published in a national daily, the bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat Lizu passed the suo moto order.

A national daily published the report stating that Poton Traders has allegedly misappropriated 72,000 tonnes of government-imported chemical fertilisers without delivering them to the warehouse after release from the port.

The government has suffered a financial loss of Tk582 crore for this embezzlement.

The fertiliser embezzlement has come to light in two investigations by the BCIC, a government body under the Ministry of Industry that imports fertiliser.

The fertilisers were released between November 2021 and 15 May 2022. After seven months of non-supply of fertiliser, the BCIC sent a letter to the Ministry of Industries on 20 December last year, seeking instructions for taking legal action.

The Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) later filed a Tk1,163 crore money recovery suit against Poton Traders for misappropriating 72,000 tonnes of imported urea fertiliser, valued at Tk582 crore, during transportation.

Poton Traders – run by Kamrul Ashraf Khan (Poton) who is a former member of parliament (MP) from the Narsindi 2 constituency and the president of the Bangladesh Fertiliser Association – was the biggest contractor of the BCIC that transported fertilisers for 15 years.

An investigation by the BCIC found that Kamrul Ashraf used his position and political power to secure transportation contracts. He knew all the government's logistic loopholes and used them cunningly. The embezzlement occurred during fertiliser transits.

The probe report also revealed that Poton Traders exploited the BCIC supply chain loopholes of not having enough buffer warehouses to store fertilisers. That is why a large amount of fertiliser is always in transit with its contractors giving them ample opportunities to steal.