Arrest 15 over embezzlement of Tk176 crore of AB Bank: HC

Court

BSS
07 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 06:14 pm

The High Court (HC) today ordered authorities concerned to arrest 15 accused within next seven days in a case lodged over embezzling Tk176.18 crore of AB Bank Limited.

The court also imposed travel against the 15 accused.

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice AKM Zahirul Huq passed the order after holding a hearing on a plea for bail by two accused in the case.

The 15 accused are- Ershad Ali, ABM Abdus Sattar, Anisur Rahman, Ruhul Amin, Wasika Afroji, Mufti Mustafizur Rahman, Salma Akter, Mohammad Emarat Hossain Fakir, Touhidul Islam, Shamim A Morshed, Khandaker Rashed Anwar, Sirajul Islam, Mahfuz Ul Islam, Moshiur Rahman Chowdhury and Shamim Ahmed Chowdhury.

Advocate Golam Abbas Dulal moved the plea before the court, while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan argued for the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik stood for the state.

"ACC filed the case against 17 for their role in embezzling Tk176.18 crore from AB Bank Limited. Of the accused, Shahidul Islam and Abdur Rahim recently surrendered before a lower court concerned after end of their bail term and the court had sent them to jail. The two accused later filed the regular plea for bail with the High Court, and the court today came up with the order after holding hearing on the plea," Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan told newsmen.

The ACC counsel said the court also imposed travel against the 15 accused so that they cannot flee the country.

AB Bank Limited / High Court

