Appoint HC Justice Refaat Ahmed as Chief Justice by 6pm: Protest coordinator Hasnat

High Court judge Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed must be appointed as Chief Justice by 6pm today, Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has said.

In a statement this afternoon, he said, "The newly appointed Acting Chief Justice Ashfaqul Islam is an accomplice of fascism. The students and citizens reject him."

Hasnat also urged all students and citizens of Dhaka to march to the High Court's premises.