Appoint HC Justice Refaat Ahmed as Chief Justice by 6pm: Protest coordinator Hasnat

Court

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 06:09 pm

Related News

Appoint HC Justice Refaat Ahmed as Chief Justice by 6pm: Protest coordinator Hasnat

TBS Report
10 August, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 10 August, 2024, 06:09 pm
Syed Refaat Ahmed. File Photo: Collected
Syed Refaat Ahmed. File Photo: Collected

High Court judge Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed must be appointed as Chief Justice by 6pm today, Hasnat Abdullah, one of the coordinators of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, has said.

In a statement this afternoon, he said, "The newly appointed Acting Chief Justice Ashfaqul Islam is an accomplice of fascism. The students and citizens reject him."

Hasnat also urged all students and citizens of Dhaka to march to the High Court's premises.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh / Top News

Supreme Court / Chief Justice

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahsan H Mansur (left), Muhammed A Rumee Ali (middle) and Selim RF Hussain (right). Sketches: TBS

Steadying the ship in the banking sector

1d | Panorama
The judiciary dysfunction, which became prevalent in recent years, superceded all the previous records. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Judiciary during Hasina's regime and what happens now

1d | Panorama
Collage: TBS

The perfect makeup for a summer wedding

1d | Mode
Sumit and his bride Hitta. He hails from Bangladesh, and she from Bali, Indonesia. Photo: Courtesy

A wedding in Bali

2d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Reform work after revitalizing the economy - Finance Advisor Saleh Uddin Ahmed

Reform work after revitalizing the economy - Finance Advisor Saleh Uddin Ahmed

58m | Videos
Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

1h | Videos
Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

Ashfaqul Islam appointed as acting chief justice

1h | Videos
Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said after assuming responsibility in the Ministry of Industry

Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan said after assuming responsibility in the Ministry of Industry

1h | Videos