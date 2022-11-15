Appoint doctors to the vacant posts in all prisons: HC

The High Court on Tuesday asked the government authorities concerned to ensure doctors' appointment to the vacant posts in all prisons across the country.

Following a writ petition, the High Court Bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali passed the order.

The home secretary, health secretary and Inspector General of Police (prisons) were directed to comply with the court order by next 11 December, the day for further order and hearing on the issue.

Advocate JR Khan Robin moved for the petitioners while Deputy Attorney General Barrister Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar presented the State.

On 21 September last year, it was reported to the court that 112 doctors had been appointed in 68 prisons in the country against a total of 141 posts. At that time, the HC ordered the speedy appointment of the remaining vacancies.

The jail authorities reported to the court in November 2019 that there were only 10 doctors against 141 posts in 68 prisons. After seeing the report, the High Court ordered the appointment of doctors in the prisons.

Lawyer JR Khan Robin said, in an order on June 23, 2019, the court issued a rule ordering the submission of the list of the capacity of prisoners, the number of prisoners and doctors and the vacancies of doctors in all prisons across the country. According to that order, the Inspector General of Prisons gave a report.

Following the hearing of the ruling in this regard, the court ordered the appointment of doctors in the prisons across the country on Tuesday.