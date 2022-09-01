Appellate Division stays HC order on govt officials' arrest

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday stayed the High Court (HC) ruling that scrapped prior permission to arrest government officials.

The full bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique ordered that the stay will be in effect till 23 October.

Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state during today's (1 September) hearing for the government during the hearing, confirmed Manzil Murshid, who initially filed the writ petition for scraping for a section of the Public Service Act that contradicts with several articles of the Constitution.

Earlier on Wednesday (31 August), the government moved the Appellate Division, seeking a stay order on the concerned HC order.

After a hearing on the leave to appeal petition filed by Attorney General AM Amin Uddin, Chamber Judge M Enayetur Rahim set Thursday for a full-bench hearing.

On 25 August, the High Court declared the controversial provision of the Public Service Act-2018 unconstitutional, scrapping prior permission to arrest government officials in any criminal case against them.

The HC, in its ruling, ordered that law enforcement no longer needs to seek permission from the government or employing authorities to arrest public service holders on criminal charges.

"It was made with a malafide intent that totally conflicts with Article 27 of our constitution, which says all citizens are equal before the law and are entitled to equal protection of the law," the HC observed in the verdict.

The court also said Section 32(a) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act provided such protection to ACC employees, but later the High Court scrapped the provision.

On 14 November 2018, the gazette of Government Services Act-2018 was issued. Later in September 2019, the public administration ministry issued another gazette to put the law in force from October.

Human Rights and Peace for Bangladesh filed a writ with the High Court on 14 October 2019 in the public interest, challenging this section of the law in the face of criticism from various quarters arising from it.