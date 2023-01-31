Appellate Division launches digital pass for litigants

31 January, 2023, 12:30 pm
Supreme Court (SC), Bangladesh. Photo: TBS
Supreme Court (SC), Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) has launched digital passes for litigants, citing security issues.

The SC administration issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday (31 January) morning.

No plaintiff can enter the Appellate Division Bench and the area adjacent to it without showing the entry pass, reads the notification.

Litigants can enter the Appellate Division by collecting this pass from the SC website.

One can get the digital pass by scanning the QR code or typing in the entry date, case number, plaintiff's name and mobile phone number, and National ID number in the website menu.

Later the pass can be printed by clicking on the registration button.

The litigants can enter the Appellate Division by showing the printed copy or screenshot or the downloaded copy of this pass, furthered the notification.

