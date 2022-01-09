Appellate Division gets four new judges

Court

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 12:27 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Four judges from the Supreme Court's (SC) High Court Divison have been appointed to the apex court's Appellate Division.

President Abdul Hamid appointed the four judges in their new role which would be effective from the day they are sworn in,  said a notification by the Law and Justice Division on Sunday (9 January).

The four appointees are Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Krishna Debnath.

Three of the four newly appointed judges in the Appellate Division have been sworn in.

Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique administered the oath of office at the Judges Lounge of the Supreme Court at 11:15 am on Sunday.

The three judges who were sworn in are- Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, and Justice Krishna Debnath.

Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan is currently ill and hospitalised, therefore, he would sworn in later. 

 

