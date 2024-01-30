Appellate Division directs Envoy Textiles to hold EGM within 10 days

The Appellate division of the Supreme Court today (30 January) directed Envoy Textiles Limited to hold its pending Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to appoint a managing director and a deputy managing director within the next 10 days.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, issued the order after deliberating on an appeal petition filed by Envoy Textiles.

The petition was lodged against a High Court stay order pertaining to holding the EGM.

The company had decided to hold the EGM on 29 January in accordance with a High Court order.

However, the High Court ordered a halt to the EGM following a writ petition by Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee.

The legal saga began in June 2022 when Abdus Salam Murshedy contested a potential cessation of his position as managing director of Envoy Textile.

Subsequently, the High Court appointed Tanvir Ahmed as the company's new managing director.

In response, Murshedy challenged Tanvir's appointment, filing an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court