Appellate Division directs Envoy Textiles to hold EGM within 10 days

Court

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 09:10 pm

Related News

Appellate Division directs Envoy Textiles to hold EGM within 10 days

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, issued the order after deliberating on an appeal petition filed by Envoy Textiles.

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 09:10 pm
Appellate Division directs Envoy Textiles to hold EGM within 10 days

The Appellate division of the Supreme Court today (30 January) directed Envoy Textiles Limited to hold its pending Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to appoint a managing director and a deputy managing director within the next 10 days.

A six-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, issued the order after deliberating on an appeal petition filed by Envoy Textiles.

The petition was lodged against a High Court stay order pertaining to holding the EGM.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The company had decided to hold the EGM on 29 January in accordance with a High Court order.

However, the High Court ordered a halt to the EGM following a writ petition by Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee.

The legal saga began in June 2022 when Abdus Salam Murshedy contested a potential cessation of his position as managing director of Envoy Textile.

Subsequently, the High Court appointed Tanvir Ahmed as the company's new managing director.

In response, Murshedy challenged Tanvir's appointment, filing an appeal before the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court

 

Bangladesh / Stocks

Envoy Textile / Bangladesh / court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

7h | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

13h | Panorama
Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

15m | Videos
Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

2h | Videos
What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

What will be the consequences of an American attack on Iran?

3h | Videos
United stands divided

United stands divided

4h | Videos