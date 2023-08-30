Appellate Division bans lawyers from holding rallies within Supreme Court premises

The Appellate Division has issued a directive instructing lawyers to strictly adhere to a High Court order that prohibits any form of procession or gathering within the Supreme Court premises.

A four-member appeal bench led by Chief Justice Hasan Foez Siddique gave the order on Wednesday (30 August).

he court also scheduled a hearing for a contempt of court petition against seven lawyers associated with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) politics, including former Attorney General AJ Mohammad Ali, who also serves as the president of the Nationalist Lawyers Forum.

The hearing is set to take place on 19 October.

The chief justice, at the time, clarified that this decision of the hearing was reached collectively by the judges.

In light of the upcoming contempt of court hearing, additional police have been deployed at the entrance of the Appellate Division building to ensure heightened security measures.

The contempt of court petition, accusing seven prominent lawyers affiliated with BNP, was filed by Lawyer Nahid Sultana Juthi.

The petition was submitted in response to a press conference and rally held on Tuesday (29 August) by these individuals, during which they criticised two judges from the Appellate Division.

The directive to abstain from holding gatherings within the Supreme Court premises came following a hearing on the petition today.