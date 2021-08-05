All High Court benches may open from 16 August 

The authorities have decided to open all of the 53 High Court benches virtually from 16 August, said sources.

Before that, a full bench of the Appellate Division and 10 benches of the High Court Division may operate for the disposal of emergency cases from 8 to 12 August. In all courts, the judicial works will be conducted virtually.

Besides, it has been decided to gradually increase the judicial activities of the lower courts subject to relaxation of the restrictions on movements over the Covid-19 imposed by the government. However, during the strict restrictions, the trial in the lower court will be continued on a limited scale.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain may issue directives in this regard on Friday or Saturday.

The decision was taken in a meeting under the chairmanship of the chief justice on Thursday, sources said.

The Full Court meeting was held on 5 August with the participation of judges of the Appellate Division and the High Court Division of the Supreme Court.

Supreme Court spokesperson Md Saifur Rahman told The Business Standard, "A Full Court meeting had been held. I don't know what has been decided in the meeting. Directives regarding this will be issued later."

Virtual court proceedings were launched on 25 May last year in the wake of the novel coronavirus infection. Until then, the courts were on public holiday.



At the beginning of conducting the court proceedings virtually, 35-36 High Court benches were operating. After the number of Covid-19 infections was reduced, 52-53 High Court benches operated regularly every day.



More than half of the High Court benches conducted trials virtually at that time, and lower courts across the country were gradually reopened.



Regular proceedings at the lower courts continued physically, but due to the increase in Covid-19 infections in the second phase, the High Court Division started its work with 4 benches from 5 April this year, which was gradually increased to 16.



The chief justice reduced the number of benches operating in the High Court Division as the government imposed strict restrictions due to the further spread of Covid-19. Till 5 August, only three benches were in operation.

However, in response to the lawyers' continued demands, 38 benches were conducted activities on 15 July 15 and 36 on 19 July.

