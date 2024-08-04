All citizens have right to assembly, police must comply with law: HC

The High Court today (4 August) said all citizens have the right to participate in peaceful assemblies and emphasised that the police must follow legal directives.

The court also dismissed the writ petition seeking an order against direct shooting during protests.

The writ petition was presented to the HC bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and SM Masuf Hossain Dolon today (4 August).

Supreme Court lawyers Ainun Nahar Siddiqa and Manzur Al Matin filed the petition.

Last Tuesday (30 July), the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon said it was ashamed of the violence and deaths during the quota reform protests, adding, "None of us are doing our constitutional duty."

The bench said, "What the police will do is clearly stated in the Code of Criminal Procedure [CRPC]. But none of us are doing our constitutional duty. We are ashamed of the violence and deaths of people during the anti-quota movement."

Previously, the HC expressed its indignation over the release of a video showing six coordinators of the quota reform movement dining at the DB office in Dhaka, terming the incident a "mockery" of the nation.