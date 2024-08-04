All citizens have right to assembly, police must comply with law: HC

Court

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 12:40 pm

Related News

All citizens have right to assembly, police must comply with law: HC

The court also dismissed the writ petition seeking an order against direct shooting during protests

TBS Report
04 August, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2024, 12:40 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

The High Court today (4 August) said all citizens have the right to participate in peaceful assemblies and emphasised that the police must follow legal directives. 

The court also dismissed the writ petition seeking an order against direct shooting during protests. 

The writ petition was presented to the HC bench of Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and SM Masuf Hossain Dolon today (4 August).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Supreme Court lawyers Ainun Nahar Siddiqa and Manzur Al Matin filed the petition.

Last Tuesday (30 July), the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon said it was ashamed of the violence and deaths during the quota reform protests, adding, "None of us are doing our constitutional duty."

The bench said, "What the police will do is clearly stated in the Code of Criminal Procedure [CRPC]. But none of us are doing our constitutional duty. We are ashamed of the violence and deaths of people during the anti-quota movement."

Previously, the HC expressed its indignation over the release of a video showing six coordinators of the quota reform movement dining at the DB office in Dhaka, terming the incident a "mockery" of the nation.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court (HC) / quota reform protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

1d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

2d | Panorama
Anti-quota students from Dhaka University blocked Shahbagh intersection, waving national flags and chanting slogans on Sunday (7 July), demanding the abolition of the quota system in government jobs. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Bangladesh cannot afford another unrest

2d | Panorama
The campus hardly has any people around, save for a few staff members from different departments. Photo: Jannatul Naym Pieal

A haunting silence grips DU campus

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

16h | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

15h | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

16h | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

18h | Videos