AL leader ordered to stand up at court premises till 6pm for attempting to kill 50 palm trees

TBS Report
12 February, 2023, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 12 February, 2023, 04:46 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The High Court (HC) has ordered Awami League leader Shahriar Alam to remain standing in court premises till 6pm for attempting to kill 50 palm trees using poison in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi.

The HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice AKM Rabiul Hasan passed the order on Sunday (12 February).

Earlier on 1 February, the court summoned Shahriar Alam for allegedly trying to kill trees using poison.

Shahriar Alam, senior vice president of Suvodanga union Awami League, was accused of trying to kill 50 palm trees planted on the side of the government road in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi by using poison.

The court said that Bagmara upazila nirbahi officer and agriculture officer will jointly conduct an on-site investigation and submit a report along with pictures of the mentioned palm trees in the court.

The court had also issued a show-cause notice asking why Shahriar Alam will not be ordered to pay adequate compensation and face legal action for using poison to kill 50 palm trees.

