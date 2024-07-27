Additional attorney general SM Munir becomes acting attorney general

Senior Additional Attorney General SM Munir has been appointed as acting attorney general till 30 July.

As the current Attorney General AM Amin Uddin will be visiting Singapore till July 30, Additional Attorney General SM Munir will perform the duties of Attorney General during this time, reads a circular issued by the law ministry.

Former Secretary of Supreme Court Bar Association and Senior Advocate SM Munir was made Additional Attorney General on 1 September 2020.