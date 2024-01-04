Adam Tamizi Haque sent to jail in CSA case

Court

TBS Report
04 January, 2024, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2024, 06:47 pm

Adam Tamizi Haque sent to jail in CSA case

The DSA case was filed against Tamizi with Dakkhinkhan police station for making derogatory remarks about the prime minister and the country on social media

File photo of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque. Photo: Collected
File photo of Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque. Photo: Collected

A Dhaka court has sent Haque Group Chairman Adam Tamizi Haque to jail in a case filed under the Cyber Security Act (CSA).

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque passed the order after the Detective Branch (DB) of police produced the businessman before it on Thursday (4 January) afternoon.

Following the court order, Adam Tamizi Haque was taken to Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj, court sources said.

Investigation Officer Rezaul Karim, inspector, Social Media Crime Investigation Team of DB, produced Tamizi in court from rehab centre at 3:20pm.

A case was filed against Tamizi with Dakkhinkhan police station under the Cyber Security Act (CSA) for making derogatory remarks about the prime minister and the country on social media.

He was arrested from his Gulshan residence on 10 December and taken to a rehab centre for mental health examination the following day under DB custody.

Earlier on 9 December, Tamizi was taken to the DB office for questioning in connection with a number of cases filed against him. 

On 17 November, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) raided his house.

During the operation, Tamizi reportedly threatened to commit suicide if he were to be arrested.

He repeated the threat during a Facebook Live video. 

At one point, he said he was converting to Judaism and asked Israel to help him leave Bangladesh. 

While staying in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, he often came on Facebook Live and criticised the government, a state minister and some politicians of Gazipur for the alleged encroachment of one of his factories in that area.

He also slandered the prime minister and burnt his Bangladeshi passport in a Facebook Live.

Adam Tamizi Haque was quizzed for hours at immigration when he arrived in Bangladesh on 13 November. He holds dual citizenship of Bangladesh and the UK.

