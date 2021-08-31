Actor Pori Moni gets bail after 28 days

A Dhaka court has granted bail to actor Pori Moni in Narcotics case.

Dhaka Metropolitan Session Judge KM Imrul Kayes granter her bail today upon Tk50,000 bail bond.

The bail will remain effective until police file charge sheet in the case.

Pori Moni was remanded three times for interrogation by police since Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested her on 4 August from her Banani residence.

Later a case was filed against the popular Dhallywood actress after law enforcers claimed to have found illegal alcohol and drugs in her house.

Pori Moni made headlines in June after she went on Facebook live accusing businessman Nasir U Mahmood and others of trying to rape and kill her at Boat Club on the city's outskirts.