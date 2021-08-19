Pori Moni placed on one-day fresh remand

A Dhaka court has placed actor Pori Moni on one-day fresh remand in a case filed under the Narcotics Control Act.

The court passed the order today after hearing of a 5-day remand prayer filed by Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

In the court, CID said that they did not get much time to interrogate her as the Detective Branch (DB) police had the case before CID.

This is the third time Pori Moni's bail plea got rejected.

She has been taken to jail after the court hearing and will be handed over to CID soon, according to authorities.

Earlier yesterday, Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Biswas's court fixed today for the remand and bail hearing after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) filed a petition for another five-day remand to interrogate the imprisoned actor.

On Monday, Pori Moni's lawyer Md Mujibur Rahman applied for her bail claiming that the actor was innocent and a victim of conspiracy.

The bail hearing was scheduled to take place yesterday (18 August), however, it got postponed after CID applied for a fresh remand in the meantime.

A Dhaka court on Friday (13 August) sent actress Pori Moni and her associate Ashraful Islam Dipu to Kashimpur jail after Inspector of CID, Golam Mostafa placed, an appeal before the court.

Actor Pori Moni was arrested in a raid on her Banani residence in the capital on 4 August with reportedly a huge quantity of foreign liquor as well as LSD and paraphernalia drugs.

In this connection, a case was filed with Banani police station under the Narcotics Control Act.

In the following day, Pori Moni and Dipu were placed on four-day remand each by Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mamunur Rashid in the case.

Later, a Dhaka Court had placed the actor on 2-day fresh remand on 10 August after she had been produced before the court at the end of a 4-day remand.