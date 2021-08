A Dhaka Court has placed actor Pori Moni on 2-day fresh remand in a case filed under Narcotics Control Act by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).

Metropolitan Magistrate Debabrata Das passed the order today when CID produced her before the court with remand plea.

Earlier on Wednesday, RAB Intelligence Wing detained Pori Moni from her Banani residence and seized a large number of drugs following a raid.

Later a court placed her on 4-day remand.