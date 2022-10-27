ACC submits report on allegations of embezzling Tk3,700cr against BB officials

A report regarding the action taken by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) against those involved in the embezzlement of Tk3,700 crore by officials of the Bangladesh Bank has been submitted to the High Court.

The report was filed in the High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Khizir Hayat on Thursday (27 October).

When the ACC sought time to provide details on the matter, the court fixed 5 February as the next hearing date.

The ACC informed the court that a committee has been formed to verify the report of Bangladesh Bank on the issue involving five of its deputy governors and other officials amassing Tk3,700 crore.

On 18 October, the High Court asked The Bangladesh Bank and ACC to inform what steps have been taken against 249 central bank officials including five former deputy governors in connection with the embezzlement of Tk3,700 crore.

In view of this order, the ACC presented the report on Thursday.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state during the hearing. And senior lawyer Advocate Md Khurshid Alam Khan was present on behalf of the ACC.

Apart from this, investigation is ongoing in 34 cases of money laundering against PK Haldar of International Leasing and Financial Services Limited.