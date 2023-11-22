ACC seeks highest penalty for Mirza Abbas in graft case

Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-6 set 26 November for the next hearing in the case

A file photo of BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas
A file photo of BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) today pleaded for the highest penalty for BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas in a graft case filed against him in August 2007.

ACC Public Prosecutor Mahmud Hossain Jahangir made the plea in his closing arguments in the case at Dhaka's Special Judge Court-6 on Wednesday (22 November), reports The Daily Star.
 
During the hearing, the ACC counsel told the court that they were able to prove the charges brought against Abbas undoubtedly and urged the court to impose the highest punishment possible for the accused in this case. 

After that, defence lawyer Aminul Islam started placing arguments on behalf of Mirza Abbas.

As the lawyer could not complete the hearing, Judge Monjurul Imam of Dhaka's Special Judge Court-6 set 26 November for the next hearing.

The court has so far recorded statements of 24 prosecution witnesses in the graft case.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 16 August 2007, filed the case with Ramna police station for amassing illegal wealth of Tk7.54 crore and concealing information about wealth of Tk57.26 lakh. ACC assistant director Md Khairul Huda after probing the case, filed charge sheet on 24 May 2008, accusing Abbas for amassing illegal wealth of Tk4.23 crore.

The court on 16 June 2008, framed charges against Mirza Abbas. 

Later, the High Court quashed the trial proceedings against Afroza Abbas following a writ petition against the order for framing charges against her.

