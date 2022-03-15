ACC official termination: writ of 10 lawyers rejected as Sharif himself files plea 

The High Court rejected a writ petition filed by a group of 10 Supreme Court lawyers seeking directives for an independent enquiry into the termination of Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) official Sharif Uddin, as the aggrieved himself has filed a plea in the meantime.

The HC bench of Justice Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the order on Tuesday.

In the order, the court said it took the step as the sacked deputy assistant director of the ACC, Sharif Uddin himself, filed a plea on Monday (14 March) with the High Court, challenging the dismissal order of the ACC. "So the writ by other people [on the same issue] cannot be continued," the order reads.

Advocate Mohammad Shishir Monir and nine others had filed their plea with the High Court on 23 February.

Following the lawyers' petition, on 28 February the court asked the ACC to submit a written explanation of why the deputy assistant director was fired, and set 15 March for the next hearing.

Sharif was sacked on 16 February citing clause 54 (2) of ACC's Employees (Service) Rules 2008, which empowers the commission to fire any of its employees at any time without showing any particular reason.

The next day, a number of ACC employees, for the first time in the organisation's history, staged demonstrations protesting the termination of Sharif Uddin.

According to media reports, he was targeted by some ACC officials.