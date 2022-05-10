ACC files appeal against HC verdict scrapping Haji Salim’s 3-year jail term for corruption

The Anti-Corruption Commission on Tuesday filed an appeal with the Supreme Court against a High Court order that scrapped Awami League lawmaker Haji Salim's three years jail sentence in a corruption case.

Confirming the matter, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan said that the appeal was filed with the concerned bench of the court.

The ACC lawyer also said that the appeal would be presented to the Chamber Judge's Court for hearing.

On 10 February, the High Court published the full text of its March 2021 verdict upholding his 10-year jail term in a graft case.

The court also ordered Haji Salim MP to surrender to the trial court within 30 days after the verdict document reaches the trial court.

The trial court on 27 April 2008, convicted Haji Salim and sentenced him to a total of 13 years imprisonment under two sections in the case, which was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on 24 October 2007.

The accused appealed against the judgment to the High Court on 25 October 2009.

The High Court on 2 January 2011, acquitted him of the corruption case, making the anti-graft body appeal against the High Court verdict.

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court on 12 January 2015 scrapped the High Court verdict and ordered to hold the hearing afresh.