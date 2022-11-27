ACC is busy catching small loan defaulters instead of big ones: High Court

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is busy catching small-time loan defaulters instead of big ones, said the High Court (HC).

"Loan defaulters are not stronger than the law. So why not take action against defaulters?" said an HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat during a hearing on Sunday (27 November).

"Thousands of crores of taka are being defaulted on loans, why don't you catch them? Those who are big debtors will be above justice? Those who are wealthy will be out of touch?" it added.

HC made the remarks during the hearing of an application seeking bail cancellation of ASM Hasanul Kabir, a former officer of Shahjalal Islami Bank, in the loan fraud case of Bismillah Group from the bank.

Lawyer MA Aziz Khan appeared on behalf of ACC in court.