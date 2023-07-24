9th wage board: Hearing on govt appeal 28 August

Court

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 06:41 pm

Related News

9th wage board: Hearing on govt appeal 28 August

Following a High Court order on 6 November last year, the owners of newspapers and other media institutions will have to pay the income tax of their journalists and other employees

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 06:41 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The chamber judge of the Appellate Division has fixed 28 August to hear an appeal by the state seeking a stay on the High Court Division order that questioned the legality of the recommendations made by the cabinet committee for the 9th wage board for journalists.

Chamber Judge M Enayetur Rahim passed the order after hearing both sides on Monday (24 July).

Deputy Attorney General Sheikh Saifuzzaman (Zaman) represented the state and Senior Advocate Dr Kazi Aktar Hamid stood for writ petitioner - Bangladesh News Agency (BSS) Employees Union. 

Advocate Dr Kazi Aktar Hamid told the media that following a High Court order on 6 November last year, the owners of newspapers and other media institutions will have to pay the income tax of their journalists and other employees.

He said the government filed an appeal on Sunday (23 July) seeking a stay on the High Court order.

On 29 January 2018, the 9th Wage Board of 13 members was formed headed by retired Justice Md Nizamul Huq of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court.

Later, Justice Nizamul submitted a report to the then Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu on 4 November of the same year, recommending a maximum increase of 85% in the salaries of journalists.

Then in January 2019, the Cabinet Committee related to the implementation of the 9th Wage Board was reconstituted, making Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader convener of the board.

The government announced the 9th Wage Board through gazette notification on 12 September 2019.

But, according to chapter 12 of the notification regarding the cabinet committee recommendations for the 9th Wage Board, journalists and employees have to pay income tax from their own income and will receive a gratuity yearly equal to the basic salary of a month.

On 23 November 2020, Mohammad Mahbubuzzaman, general secretary of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) employees' association, filed a writ petition with the HC challenging the cabinet committee recommendations.

On 25 November of the same year, the court issued a rule asking why the cabinet committee recommendations should not be declared illegal.

The information and labour secretaries were made respondents to the rule.

Bangladesh / Top News

9th wage board / Chamber judge / appeal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

8h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

9h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

9h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

10h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

Energy Division looks for additional loans to pay petroleum, gas, LNG dues

1h | TBS Insight
Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

Reasons behind Ukraine’s slow counteroffensive

23m | TBS World
Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

3h | TBS World
"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

3h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up